Local woman receives annual Jean Baker Recovery Advocacy Award

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor Area Recovery Network recognized the commitment of a local woman with an annual award.

The Jean Baker Recovery Advocacy Award was presented to Joanna Russell for her long history of advocacy for those in recovery from substance use disorders.

She has served as a board member for BARN and has worked as the manager of more than one sober home.

Currently, she’s the executive director of the Northeastern Workforce Development Board.

“I’ve had the opportunity to see a lot of miracles in my life over the last thirty years. While this award has my name on it, there’s probably a thousand people that stand behind me. And I know that the statement I want to make here is, it takes a village,” Joanna Russell, Recovery Advocacy Award Winner, said.

She also spoke about her own recovery journey that began 30 years ago.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.