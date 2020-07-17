Advertisement

Local woman receives annual Jean Baker Recovery Advocacy Award

The award is for Joanna's long history of advocacy for those in recovery from substance use disorders.
Joanna Russell was presented with The Jean Baker Recovery Advocacy Award.
Joanna Russell was presented with The Jean Baker Recovery Advocacy Award.(WABI)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor Area Recovery Network recognized the commitment of a local woman with an annual award.

The Jean Baker Recovery Advocacy Award was presented to Joanna Russell for her long history of advocacy for those in recovery from substance use disorders.

She has served as a board member for BARN and has worked as the manager of more than one sober home.

Currently, she’s the executive director of the Northeastern Workforce Development Board.

“I’ve had the opportunity to see a lot of miracles in my life over the last thirty years. While this award has my name on it, there’s probably a thousand people that stand behind me. And I know that the statement I want to make here is, it takes a village,” Joanna Russell, Recovery Advocacy Award Winner, said.

She also spoke about her own recovery journey that began 30 years ago.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Warm & Muggy Tonight, Hazy, Hot & Humid Tomorrow

Updated: 1 hour ago
Warm & Muggy Tonight, Hazy, Hot & Humid Tomorrow

News

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
National Ice Cream Day

News

National Ice Cream Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
National Ice Cream Day

News

Historical museum offers away rare instrument during move to Orrington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Organs offered by museum

News

Pump Organs being given away

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Ogunquit man dead after head-on crash in York

Updated: 7 hours ago
Brian Aromando, 57, of Ogunquit, was riding on the motorcycle, and later died at the hospital, police said.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 41 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 41 new cases on Sunday and no new deaths.

News

Another invasive plant found in central Maine lake

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Plant surveyors with Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed found the plant in Jug Stream, just downstream from the Annabessacook Lake dam.

News

Variably Cloudy, Warm & Humid Today

Updated: 9 hours ago
A few showers north, otherwise very warm and humid this afternoon

News

Portland Public Schools launch new campaign to bridge opportunity gap

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Portland Public Schools are the most diverse school group in Maine

News

Mapleton home damaged in fire

Updated: 9 hours ago
Officials say the fire broke out at a home on State Road just after 6 p.m. Saturday.