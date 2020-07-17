Advertisement

Local teacher weighs in on concerns of teachers this school year

Maine Teacher on schools returning
Maine Teacher on schools returning(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Teachers see all sides of the issue when it comes to determining how students should return to school this fall.

Michele Richens has taught for 25 years at Brewer High School.

She spent many of those year also working with the teacher's union in Brewer.

She says that the concerns from teachers need to be taken seriously regarding the plan for the fall.

And safety for both teachers and students must be the top priority.

She adds that the likelihood of in-person learning would be challenging with most of her classes being over 20 students.

But she admits that virtual learning is not always as effective as having kids in the classroom.

”I feel that for some students it can be. But I think there are a lot of students who need more support. And need more direct instruction and one on one time with the instructor, that you can’t necessarily deliver over zoom,” said Richens.

Richens adds that the most likely scenario should be a combination of virtual and in person learning.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Warm & Muggy Tonight, Hazy, Hot & Humid Tomorrow

Updated: 1 hour ago
Warm & Muggy Tonight, Hazy, Hot & Humid Tomorrow

News

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
National Ice Cream Day

News

National Ice Cream Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
National Ice Cream Day

News

Historical museum offers away rare instrument during move to Orrington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Organs offered by museum

News

Pump Organs being given away

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Ogunquit man dead after head-on crash in York

Updated: 7 hours ago
Brian Aromando, 57, of Ogunquit, was riding on the motorcycle, and later died at the hospital, police said.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 41 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 41 new cases on Sunday and no new deaths.

News

Another invasive plant found in central Maine lake

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Plant surveyors with Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed found the plant in Jug Stream, just downstream from the Annabessacook Lake dam.

News

Variably Cloudy, Warm & Humid Today

Updated: 9 hours ago
A few showers north, otherwise very warm and humid this afternoon

News

Portland Public Schools launch new campaign to bridge opportunity gap

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Portland Public Schools are the most diverse school group in Maine

News

Mapleton home damaged in fire

Updated: 9 hours ago
Officials say the fire broke out at a home on State Road just after 6 p.m. Saturday.