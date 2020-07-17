Local teacher weighs in on concerns of teachers this school year

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Teachers see all sides of the issue when it comes to determining how students should return to school this fall.

Michele Richens has taught for 25 years at Brewer High School.

She spent many of those year also working with the teacher's union in Brewer.

She says that the concerns from teachers need to be taken seriously regarding the plan for the fall.

And safety for both teachers and students must be the top priority.

She adds that the likelihood of in-person learning would be challenging with most of her classes being over 20 students.

But she admits that virtual learning is not always as effective as having kids in the classroom.

”I feel that for some students it can be. But I think there are a lot of students who need more support. And need more direct instruction and one on one time with the instructor, that you can’t necessarily deliver over zoom,” said Richens.

Richens adds that the most likely scenario should be a combination of virtual and in person learning.

