Early morning fire destroys home in Kenduskeag

KENDUSKEAG, Maine (WABI) - A fast-moving fire destroyed a home in Kenduskeag early Friday morning.

Crews were called to Morey Road around 3:00 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to heavy fire throughout the entire building.

All residents made it out safely.

However, the chief says “one person did seek medical attention after the fire broke out. Their condition is not being released at this time.”

Other structures around the property, including barns and a garage, were spared as firefighters were able to contain the fire to the home.

Numerous horses are also safe.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames quickly, but say the home is a total loss.

Half a dozen surrounding towns provided mutual aid.

Kenduskeag Fire Deputy Chief Jon Seifert tells TV5 the cause of the fire is undetermined.

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate.

The Red Cross is helping those affected.

