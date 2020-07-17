Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Maine Department of Education to provide details about fall

Watch live on TV5 and here on our website.
Gov. Mills to address return to school plans
Gov. Mills to address return to school plans(AP)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Click here to watch live

Friday at 12:30pm, Education Commissioner Pender Makin, Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew, and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah will discuss the county by county color designations that will help guide schools about whether to pursue in-class instruction or continue remote learning.

Watch live on TV5 and here on our website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Maine DOE: All 16 counties currently categorized as “green,” in-person instruction can be adopted with safety conditions

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The designations across Maine’s 16 counties were released Friday afternoon.

News

Bangor school department, city leaders focus on safe school reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Catherine Pegram
The city is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday about safely reopening schools.

News

Maine DOE expected to release school county color classifications Friday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Department of Education is expected to release its county by county color designations Friday.

Back To School

Winslow Public School District invests $52,000 in preparation for upcoming school year

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Winslow Public School District purchase Google Chromebook laptops to prepare for remote learning.

Latest News

News

Teaching in a pandemic, what comes next?

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT
|
By Brian Sullivan
The preparations for going back to school are well underway across the state.State officials continue to focus on striking the balance between safety and delivering an effective education..What about teachers who work with students with specialized needs?

Back To School

Bangor schools promise to change after stories from students highlight racism

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT
|
By Owen Kingsley
Bangor schools promise change

Back To School

Local teachers voice concerns over return to school in the fall but say they’ll be there

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
Teachers are facing their own challenges during this pandemic as they await finalized school reopening plans for the fall.From increased workloads, to health concerns, and most important to all of them...their students.

Back To School

Wireless Zone gives away backpacks to students

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Mains
The store gave away backpacks and school supplies to kids in need.

Back To School

Parents consider home schooling as uncertainty surrounding school reopenings continue

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
With many school plans still up in the air, some parents are beginning to think of alternatives to in-school instruction. Home schooling is at the top of the list.

Back To School

Parents considering home school as an alternative option

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT
The start of school is just weeks away. With no finalized plans, some parents are beginning to look at other options for their kids.