Bangor sophomore builds epic lego library

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve all built something with LEGOs at one time or another, right? Imagine constructing a replica of a well-known landmark in your city.

That’s exactly what Bangor High School sophomore Beckett Mundell-Wood did and people are blown away by his version of the Bangor Public Library.

Beckett used 17,833 legos to be exact.

We spoke to the Library Director Ben Treat who said Beckett put a great deal of research into this project.

He even had aerial photos taken and consulted with the architects on recent renovations at the library.

Beckett has created other intricate models, too, including one of Bangor City Hall in 2019.

