Three facing charges after drug bust in Skowhegan, alligator seized

The three are due in court in October. (WABI)

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) -Three people are facing charges after a drug bust in Skowhegan that includes seizing an alligator.

Police say they also found around $12,000 worth of drugs.

38-year-old Fred Barlow of Moscow, 37-year-old Randy Willard, and 36-year-old Jessica Hutchins of Skowhegan were arrested.

Hutchins is accused of selling drugs to Willard near the Margaret Chase Smith School.

Authorities say they searched Hutchins' car and found heroin, among other drugs.

Barlow was a passenger.

When police searched Hutchins’ home on Water Street in Skowhegan, they also found an alligator.

Police say in addition to finding $12,000 worth of drugs, they also found an alligator. (WABI)

Police say it’s illegal to have this type of animal in the state without proper permits.

Hutchins’ bail is set at $10,000.

Willard and Barlow are being held without bail.

All three are due in court in October.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.