Advertisement

Three facing charges after drug bust in Skowhegan, alligator seized

Police seized around $12,000 worth of drugs.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
The three are due in court in October.
The three are due in court in October.(WABI)

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) -Three people are facing charges after a drug bust in Skowhegan that includes seizing an alligator.

Police say they also found around $12,000 worth of drugs.

38-year-old Fred Barlow of Moscow, 37-year-old Randy Willard, and 36-year-old Jessica Hutchins of Skowhegan were arrested.

Hutchins is accused of selling drugs to Willard near the Margaret Chase Smith School.

Authorities say they searched Hutchins' car and found heroin, among other drugs.

Barlow was a passenger.

When police searched Hutchins’ home on Water Street in Skowhegan, they also found an alligator.

Police say in addition to finding $12,000 worth of drugs, they also found an alligator.
Police say in addition to finding $12,000 worth of drugs, they also found an alligator.(WABI)

Police say it’s illegal to have this type of animal in the state without proper permits.

Hutchins’ bail is set at $10,000.

Willard and Barlow are being held without bail.

All three are due in court in October.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bass Harbor Head Light Station is now part of Acadia National Park

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Acadia National Park acquires Bass Harbor Head Light Station.

News

Senator Susan Collins makes stops around Maine after finding out her opponent

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Collins made several appearances around the state including in Gorham.

News

Lincoln Water District officials expressing concerns after trucks stop hauling water from Poland Spring station

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Nestle Water, Poland Spring's current parent company, stopped drawing water in Lincoln at the end of May.

News

Orrington resident receives big honor

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The award was announced on Wednesday at Orrington's new public safety building.

News

One person taken to hospital after crash in Bangor

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It happened after 5 p.m. near the intersection of 14th and Allen Street in Bangor.

Latest News

News

People’s veto to repeal ranked-choice voting in presidential elections fails to make ballot

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The people's veto effort to repeal the law allowing ranked-choice voting in the presidential election does not qualify for the ballot, the Maine Secretary of State's Office said.

News

Piscataquis voters show support for new sheriff’s office

Updated: 11 hours ago
While the votes showed support, the bond won't need to be borrowed thanks to a recent donation by a local credit union.

News

FirstNet: A broadband network for first responders

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
FirstNet is a national broadband network that prioritizes first responders.

Local

Local school officials making re-opening plans for fall

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
School officials plan for re-opening in the fall.

News

Police investigating after man killed by own vehicle

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It happened on Morse Road after 3 p.m. Wednesday.