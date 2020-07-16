Senator Susan Collins makes stops around Maine after finding out her opponent

GORHAM, Maine (WMTW) - Collins made appearances in our state on Wednesday.

At a stop in Gorham, she pointed to one big reason she should be re-elected - she's in line to be chairman of the Appropriations Committee.

Collins said it’s the most powerful committee in the U.S. Senate.

She said there hasn’t been a chairman from Maine since 1932.

She also said it’s her track record that should get her re-elected.

Collins said, “I deserve to be re-elected because there is no one who has worked harder for the people of Maine, all the people of Maine, and delivered more to them than I have...In virtually every area, I can point to specific accomplishments that made the lives of Maine families and our hard-working taxpayers better.”

Collins credits accomplishments like securing nearly $600 million in transportation projects for the state and her work to help those with Alzheimer’s.

Two others have qualified to be on November’s ballot - Green Independent Lisa Savage and Independent Max Linn.

