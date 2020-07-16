People’s veto to repeal ranked-choice voting in presidential elections fails to make ballot

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The people’s veto effort to repeal the law allowing ranked-choice voting in the presidential election does not qualify for the ballot, the Maine Secretary of State’s Office said.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said organizers of the people's veto submitted 72,512 signatures on June 15.

Dunlap said his office determined that there were 61,334 valid signatures, while 11,178 were not valid.

Dunlap said 63,067 were needed to qualify for the ballot in November.

Without enough signatures to further the veto effort, the law will now be in effect for the Nov. 3 presidential election, Dunlap said.

