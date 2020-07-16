Advertisement

Orrington resident receives big honor

Robert Phillips took home the town's Citizen of the Year Award.
Robert Phillips is the recipient for Orrington's Citizen of the Year Award.
Robert Phillips is the recipient for Orrington's Citizen of the Year Award.(WABI)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A big honor for an Orrington resident on Wednesday.

Middle School softball coach, Robert Phillips, took home the town’s Citizen of the Year Award.

The award is meant to honor someone who’s had a positive influence on residents.

Phillips has been involved in teaching kids softball for around 30 years now.

We asked him on Wednesday why he picked up coaching this particular sport.

”Back 25 or 30 years ago the girls were getting short-changed and I had daughters of my own and they weren’t getting the same benefits the boys were, so I went to bat for the girls.,” Robert Phillips said.

Phillips tells us the honor was quite a shock.

He told TV5 he has a perfect spot in his living room to hang the award.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bass Harbor Head Light Station is now part of Acadia National Park

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Acadia National Park acquires Bass Harbor Head Light Station.

News

Senator Susan Collins makes stops around Maine after finding out her opponent

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Collins made several appearances around the state including in Gorham.

News

Lincoln Water District officials expressing concerns after trucks stop hauling water from Poland Spring station

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Nestle Water, Poland Spring's current parent company, stopped drawing water in Lincoln at the end of May.

News

One person taken to hospital after crash in Bangor

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It happened after 5 p.m. near the intersection of 14th and Allen Street in Bangor.

Latest News

News

People’s veto to repeal ranked-choice voting in presidential elections fails to make ballot

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The people's veto effort to repeal the law allowing ranked-choice voting in the presidential election does not qualify for the ballot, the Maine Secretary of State's Office said.

News

Three facing charges after drug bust in Skowhegan, alligator seized

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
38-year-old Fred Barlow of Moscow, 37-year-old Randy Willard, and 36-year-old Jessica Hutchins of Skowhegan were arrested.

News

Piscataquis voters show support for new sheriff’s office

Updated: 11 hours ago
While the votes showed support, the bond won't need to be borrowed thanks to a recent donation by a local credit union.

News

FirstNet: A broadband network for first responders

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
FirstNet is a national broadband network that prioritizes first responders.

Local

Local school officials making re-opening plans for fall

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
School officials plan for re-opening in the fall.

News

Police investigating after man killed by own vehicle

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It happened on Morse Road after 3 p.m. Wednesday.