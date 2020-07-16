Orrington resident receives big honor

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A big honor for an Orrington resident on Wednesday.

Middle School softball coach, Robert Phillips, took home the town’s Citizen of the Year Award.

The award is meant to honor someone who’s had a positive influence on residents.

Phillips has been involved in teaching kids softball for around 30 years now.

We asked him on Wednesday why he picked up coaching this particular sport.

”Back 25 or 30 years ago the girls were getting short-changed and I had daughters of my own and they weren’t getting the same benefits the boys were, so I went to bat for the girls.,” Robert Phillips said.

Phillips tells us the honor was quite a shock.

He told TV5 he has a perfect spot in his living room to hang the award.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.