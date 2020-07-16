Advertisement

MacKenzie’s Miles for Miracles raising money for Children’s Miracle Network

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - On August 1st, 14-year-old MacKenzie Schors is going to take a bike ride along the Sunrise Trail in Machias to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

“We decided to stick with ten miles and put it out on Facebook and see if anybody wanted to sponsor and support her, and the support was overwhelming,” said MacKenzie’s mom Wendy Schors.

“I didn’t expect to get so much,” MacKenzie said. “I didn’t think we’d get to a thousand, and now we’re on our way to three thousand.”

Raising money for the NICU wasn’t a random pick. Mackenzie was born 12 weeks premature and was in the NICU at Eastern Maine Medical Center for 100 days. She’s come a long way since then and was named Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center 2020 Champion Child of the Year for it’s local Children’s Miracle Network Program.

“That was super cool,” she said. “I didn’t expect to get picked. Like, they could’ve picked anyone.”

The ride will start at the trailhead behind Archibald’s store in East Machias, five miles down, five miles back. MacKenzie says she’s never done ten miles on her bike before, but fundraising itself is nothing new.

”We started a Christmas project that we do every year where we get donations a couple months before December, and then we make handmade ornaments and blankets and hats and we give them to the parents up in the NICU as just like a little gift to give them some hope.”

“When she was 10, she just kind of took this upon herself that she wanted to do something to give back to them in her own way, so she did a letter writing campaign,” said Wendy. “People sent her donations that totaled over a thousand dollars. I think she just got inspired at that point in time with what else can she do.”

Kelly Pearson, Director of the Children’s Miracle Network Program at Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Mediacal Center, said, “When we built the new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, which opened in 2016, some of her fundraising dollars actually helped build that unit. If you think about what she’s done, it’s been really inspiring.”

In September, MacKenzie will be a freshman at Machias Memorial High School where she’ll continue working toward an end goal that will bring her journey full circle someday.

As a nurse in the NICU.

