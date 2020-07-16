Lincoln Water District officials expressing concerns after trucks stop hauling water from Poland Spring station

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) -Trucks have stopped hauling water from the Poland Spring load station in Lincoln.

And Lincoln Water District officials are expressing some concerns.

The Lincoln News reports two Poland Spring employees traveled to the water district office Tuesday.

Nestle Water, Poland Spring's current parent company, stopped drawing water in Lincoln at the end of May.

In June, Nestle announced that it's considering selling the North American water business, including Poland Spring.

Water district Superintendent Jeff Days says one of his concerns is the company's lease to purchase water, which has been shipped to bottle plants.

A drop in water sales could have a negative impact on the district budget and affect rates for residents in town.

Poland Spring employees say they will take the Lincoln Water District’s concerns to Nestle officials.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.