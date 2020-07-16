Former UMaine softball star, who went viral for throwing a football, shares about going pro in the sport

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine softball star Alyssa Derrick is going to play in the Women’s Football League Association. Real pro football for women. It all started from a viral video a few years ago on Maine day.

“After practice they were just throwing a football and I threw it and then a couple months later, 6 months later it went viral,” says former UMaine softball star Alyssa Derrick, “At school people would call me Barstool. They wouldn’t even know my name. They just knew hey you’re that girl on Barstool.”

Derrick had to explain about her video to UMaine head softball coach Mike Coutts.

“So interested to see where this is going to bring you. Well your story is not done yet, continue to write it,” says Derrick, “My college coach has so much confidence in me and so much support even after I graduated.”

The video made it to the Houston Stampede. They contacted Alyssa and, like anyone would, she thought it was a joke.

“I always get fake Instagram messages, all the time, you know. They are all fake. So, this one i was like eh alright this is definitely fake,” says Derrick, “Once we got on the phone, and 30 minutes into the conversation, and hearing more about the league, answering my questions, I was like uh i don’t think this is fake anymore.”

It’s a 32 team national league. The season starts in March.

“My life is now going to football and i barely know the sport,” Derrick says, “With my characteristics and my personality I know I am going to compete as hard as i possibly can.”

The league is similar to the NFL, except they use a smaller ball, it is full contact football.

“They are very athletic, they all look like athletes. But, I’m not scared to get hit,” says Derrick.

Alyssa hoped to go pro in softball. But now this pro football player wants to make sure she makes a difference.

Change other people’s views on women’s sports. Or give another girl the confidence to work their whole life to be in any sport, or any industry,” Derrick says, “Get paid to do what they love, and follow their passion, no brainer i am going to go do it.”

