BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bass Harbor Head Light Station is now part of Acadia National Park

Acadia National Park acquires Bass Harbor Head Light Station. (Gray tv)

The National Park Service announced Thursday that the property including the lighthouse constructed in 1858 was transferred last week by the U.S. General Services Administration.

Regional GSA Administrator Christopher Averill said the lighthouse “will now be enjoyed by generations of visitors to come.”

The property was transferred under the authority of the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act of 2000.

The acquisition includes five historic buildings on two acres of land.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.