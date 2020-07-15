Brighter & Less Humid Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

High pressure building south from Quebec will bring us a nice day today. Lingering clouds this morning will give way to partly sunny skies as the morning wears on. Once again, a northeast breeze today will keep temps running a bit below below normal as highs range from the upper 60s to mid 70s. Thursday will be a bright and still cooler than normal day as the high temps hold in the upper 60s and 70s.

A warm frontal system sliding through the Northeast will likely bring scattered showers and thundershowers to Maine Friday, with the possibility that a few of the storms will be on the strong side. Over the weekend building high pressure both at the surface and aloft will bring Maine and the rest of New England warmer and increasingly humid conditions as high temps likely climb into the mid 80s to low 90s Saturday through Monday away from the coastline.

Today: Becoming partly sunny, with a northeast breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the upper 60s and 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, warmer and more humid, with high temps in the upper 70s coast and mid 80s to very low 90s inland.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny, and humid, with high temps in the 80s to low 90s.

