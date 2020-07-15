Sara Gideon hosts veterans roundtable

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Following her Democratic primary victory, Sara Gideon stopped in Augusta to host a veterans roundtable Wednesday morning.

Among the topics covered at the round table were equitable access to veterans benefits, mental health resources and outreach programs. Veterans at the discussion expressed the importance of knowing how and where to get help if needed.

Gideon spoke on the importance of open forum discussions in her campaign.

“Making sure that I am everywhere in this state listening to Mainers no matter who they are and understanding what’s happening in their lives is incredibly important to me,” Gideon said. “It’s having conversations like this where we are bringing those issues to light and thinking about solutions is one of the most important steps in this process and something I want to work on in the senate.”

Gideon says she is looking forward to debating Senator Collins and hosting more town hall-style forums over the next three months.

