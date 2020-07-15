Advertisement

Mongolian teenager dies of bubonic plague

The case prompted the government to impose a quarantine on a portion of the province of Gobi-Altai. Montsame said 15 people who had contact with the boy were isolated.
The case prompted the government to impose a quarantine on a portion of the province of Gobi-Altai. Montsame said 15 people who had contact with the boy were isolated.(Source: Gray News)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has died in western Mongolia of bubonic plague after eating an infected marmot, the country’s health ministry announced.

Two other teenagers who also ate the marmot were being treated with antibiotics, ministry spokesperson Narangerel Dorj said.

The government imposed a quarantine on a portion of Gobi-Altai province, where the cases occurred. The health ministry said 15 people who had contact with the boy who died were quarantined and are receiving antibiotics.

Plague is found in marmots, large rodents that live in burrows in the sprawling North Asian grassland, and some other wild animals in parts of Mongolia, northwestern China and eastern Russia.

The Mongolian government warned the public not to hunt or eat marmots.

In an unrelated case, a patient who was infected with plague in China's northern region of Inner Mongolia is improving, according to China's official Xinhua News Agency.

Xinhua said 15 people who had close contact with the patient were released from quarantine on Sunday. The agency said the government ended its top-level emergency response.

An official announcement earlier said a warning for the public in the Bayannur region of Inner Mongolia to avoid eating marmot and to report dead animals would last through the end of 2020.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

2021 New Year’s Day Rose Parade canceled for coronavirus

Updated: moments ago
Organizers have canceled the 2021 New Year’s Day Rose Parade due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

National

George Floyd's family files lawsuit

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
Attorney Benjamin Crump announced a lawsuit in the May 25 death of George Floyd.

National Politics

Black Lives Matter mural vandalized outside Cincinnati City Hall, police release footage of suspect

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Courtney King
Cincinnati police confirm an unknown person poured red paint on the mural. They released surveillance footage of the suspect late Tuesday night.

National Politics

Drone video showcases 'Black Lives Matter!' mural outside Cincinnati City Hall

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
This is the 'Black Lives Matter!' mural outside Cincinnati City Hall.

National

‘I’m not a bad guy’: Police video captures distraught Floyd

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI
Body-camera footage made public Wednesday from two Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest captured a panicked and fearful Floyd pleading with the officers in the minutes before his death, saying “I’m not a bad guy!” as they tried to wrestle him into a squad car.

Latest News

National Politics

Lawyers: Trump may claim harassment in tax return quest

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
A week after losing a Supreme Court ruling, President Donald Trump’s lawyers said Wednesday they’re considering challenging subpoenas for his tax records by criminal prosecutors on grounds that the subpoenas are a fishing expedition or a form of harassment or retaliation against him.

National Politics

Protesters gather at Cincinnati City Hall near vandalized Black Lives Matter mural

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
Protesters gathered around the mural Tuesday night, and police are investigating.

National

JCPenney cuts 1,000 jobs as it closes stores

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The retailer said Wednesday that the jobs to be eliminated will include corporate, field management and international positions.

National Politics

Trump looks to scale back environmental reviews for projects

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and AAMER MADHANI
President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new federal rule to speed up the environmental review process for proposed highways, gas pipelines and other major infrastructure, a move that critics are describing as the dismantling of a 50-year-old environmental protection law.

National

Vacationing Mass. mayor steps in to save wedding

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mayor Carlo DeMaria stepped in when a couple's reverend was a no-show.