Police searching for 2-year-old Pa. boy missing for a week

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA (KYW/CNN) - The mother of a missing 2-year-old boy said she’s not giving up hope that she’ll find him.

Amber Hill, who spoke a week after the toddler was reported missing, said “I can’t sleep because my son is out there.”

It’s been an agonizing week with no answers as to whereabouts of King Hill.

“Every day that goes past, it’s just horrible for me. I can’t be by myself,” Hill said.

Philadelphia Police have interviewed everyone involved in the boy’s care, including a babysitter who claims she dropped the child off with his mother. Hill said that handoff never happened.

“The babysitter, she’s lying on her end, completely. I just know she is. You never dropped my son off, you never did none of that. You’re lying. You’re a liar,” she said.

Hill said her son was supposed to be in the care of his stepfather. The stepfather called police when he realized neither the babysitter nor the mother had King.

“The stepfather reached out to her and asked how the child was doing. He was going to drop something off at the house. That’s what alerted to her, he’s not here. And that’s when it all came to light,” said Capt. Mark Burgmann of Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit.

Monday night, community members searched a trail in Fairmount Park, an effort which was fruitless.

“I am enraged that the community isn’t enraged that a 2-year-old has been missing since Tuesday. Were going to keep doing this until we get some answers,” said search organizer Rick Ford.

Hill pleaded for her son’s safe return.

“Everyone is just messed up right now, but we’re not going to stop looking for him. I’m not going to stop looking for him,” she said.

Investigators are calling the case a top priority. They’re also asking anyone with information to call the special victims unit or submit tips at Phillypolice.com.

