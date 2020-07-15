Police investigating after man killed by own vehicle
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
KNOX, Maine (WABI) - Police said a man died after he became trapped under a vehicle in Knox.
It happened on Morse Road around three Wednesday afternoon.
Police say 70-year-old, Dennis Bailey, was in his driveway when the incident happened.
We're told Bailey died before first responders could get to him.
This incident remains under investigation.
