Piscataquis voters show support for new sheriff’s office

PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Piscataquis voters weighed in on a referendum that would have allowed the county to borrow money to buy a building to be used by the sheriff’s office.

While the votes showed support, the bond won’t need to be borrowed thanks to a recent donation by a local credit union.

Unofficial results show that nearly 2,500 people voted in favor, and just over 1,300 were against the referendum question.

The Maine Highlands Federal Credit Union stepped in with the nearly $150,000 needed to buy former Key Bank in Guilford.

County officials say while the vote is moot, it shows that the people of the county support the sheriff's office as well as for the credit union.

They hope that they can begin moving in to the building within the next couple of months

