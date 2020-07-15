Advertisement

Piscataquis voters show support for new sheriff’s office

While the votes showed support, the bond won’t need to be borrowed thanks to a recent donation by a local credit union.
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Piscataquis voters weighed in on a referendum that would have allowed the county to borrow money to buy a building to be used by the sheriff’s office.

While the votes showed support, the bond won’t need to be borrowed thanks to a recent donation by a local credit union.

Unofficial results show that nearly 2,500 people voted in favor, and just over 1,300 were against the referendum question.

The Maine Highlands Federal Credit Union stepped in with the nearly $150,000 needed to buy former Key Bank in Guilford.

County officials say while the vote is moot, it shows that the people of the county support the sheriff's office as well as for the credit union.

They hope that they can begin moving in to the building within the next couple of months

Piscataquis County Bond Results
Piscataquis County Bond Results(Station)

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bass Harbor Head Light Station is now part of Acadia National Park

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Acadia National Park acquires Bass Harbor Head Light Station.

News

Senator Susan Collins makes stops around Maine after finding out her opponent

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Collins made several appearances around the state including in Gorham.

News

Lincoln Water District officials expressing concerns after trucks stop hauling water from Poland Spring station

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Nestle Water, Poland Spring's current parent company, stopped drawing water in Lincoln at the end of May.

News

Orrington resident receives big honor

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The award was announced on Wednesday at Orrington's new public safety building.

News

One person taken to hospital after crash in Bangor

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It happened after 5 p.m. near the intersection of 14th and Allen Street in Bangor.

Latest News

News

People’s veto to repeal ranked-choice voting in presidential elections fails to make ballot

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The people's veto effort to repeal the law allowing ranked-choice voting in the presidential election does not qualify for the ballot, the Maine Secretary of State's Office said.

News

Three facing charges after drug bust in Skowhegan, alligator seized

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
38-year-old Fred Barlow of Moscow, 37-year-old Randy Willard, and 36-year-old Jessica Hutchins of Skowhegan were arrested.

News

FirstNet: A broadband network for first responders

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
FirstNet is a national broadband network that prioritizes first responders.

Local

Local school officials making re-opening plans for fall

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
School officials plan for re-opening in the fall.

News

Police investigating after man killed by own vehicle

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It happened on Morse Road after 3 p.m. Wednesday.