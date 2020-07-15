Advertisement

Penobscot County voters approve bond to upgrade emergency communications system

Penobscot Regional Communications Center officials say they're grateful for the support from voters.
Penobscot County Bond
Penobscot County Bond(Alyssa Thurlow)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Voters in Penobscot County were asked if they favored a $6,000,000 bond issue to upgrade the Penobscot Regional Communication Center’s public safety communications system.

County officials says it looks like the measure will pass with 21 municipalities so far voting in favor of that bond.

File
File(Alyssa Thurlow)

Votes are still being tallied in the remaining municipalities.

Penobscot Regional Communications Center officials say they're grateful for the support from voters.

The money will help them upgrade their communications system that's nearly 25 years old and prone to failure.

Officials expect to start receiving the money in the next few months.

They say their work has just begun.

“We’re very thankful, and we pledge that we will make good use of this bond to make the needed upgrades to our system,” said Bill Collins, Penobscot County Administrator.

THANK YOU PENOBSCOT COUNTY!!!!!!!!! As of 1:00PM we have most of the precincts reporting with an "unofficial vote" of...

Posted by Penobscot Regional Communications Center on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

“It’s good to see the support and have the support of citizens here in Penobscot County, but we’ve still got a lot of work ahead of us.”

Christopher Lavoie, PRCC Director

Officials say once the money is received, the project should take 12 to 18 months to complete.

