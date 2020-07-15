Orrington holds Bicentennial Pine Grove dedication

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Celebrating Maine’s 200-year history. That’s why on Tuesday night, Orrington held a Bicentennial Pine Grove dedication.

The town planted two new pine trees right behind the town’s new public safety building near Center Drive.

A new granite bench which commemorates Tuesday’s ceremony is placed there as well.

Organizers say it's a way to celebrate Maine's past, present, and future.

Rep. Dick Campbell, Orrington, said, “We’ve planted these for the next 100 years, so for the Tricentennial people will be able to come back and see the tall pines.”

The event was part of Orrington’s Old Home Week, which celebrates the town.

There are activities happening all week long. Click here to check them out.

