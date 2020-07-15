Ohio Street bridge will require lane closures next week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is planning to install beams next week for the new Ohio Street Bridge in Bangor.

The bridge carries traffic over I-95.

For the safety reasons, the Maine DOT will be closing both sides of the interstate during overnight hours next week while they install the beams.

The northbound lanes will be shutdown from 11 p.m., to 5 a.m., Sunday and Monday nights.

The southbound lanes will be shut down Tuesday and Wednesday nights during the same times.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.