Nonbinary birth certificates now being offered in Maine

Not male or female (Gray tv)

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -Maine is now offering nonbinary birth certificates with gender designation options of male, female, or X.

Maine has offered an X gender designation on driver’s licenses and state IDs since 2018.

The new rules from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services Office of Data, Research, and Vital Statistics allow an adult to request a new birth record reflecting their appropriate gender marker by completing a notarized form. The rule also allows for an X gender designation for those who do not exclusively identify as either male or female. No court order or signature from a medical provider is required.

For a minor, a parent must submit a notarized attestation, along with the signature of a licensed physician or licensed mental health care provider.

“It validates people’s identity,” said Gia Drew, program director for EqualityMaine. “I think some people take for granted that piece of paper or that identification. I think having that birth certificate that clearly matches who you are is so important.”

