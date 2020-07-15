Nokomis Regional High School hands out bricks from old building

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Nokomis Regional High School has been handing out bricks from the demolition of the old high school.

Alumni both young and old have been coming by to pick up pieces of the old school while leaving donations to the new building.

“Turnouts been great, we did a couple hours Saturday and a couple hours today and we’ve had a steady stream of traffic the whole time, we actually need to get more bricks ready to go,” athletic director Mark Babin said. “It looks like they’re mostly commemorative items as remembrances from their time at Nokomis, we’ve had alumni range from all the decades, from the first one to this year.”

The donations will go towards seating expansion in the school’s auditorium to draw a bigger audience to their performing arts program.

