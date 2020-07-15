Advertisement

ME-Senate-nominated

Sara Gideon, Dem, nominated U.S. Senate, Maine.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
AP Elections 07-14-2020 21:32

