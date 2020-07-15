Maine voters overwhelmingly approve broadband, transportation bonds

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - Maine voters have overwhelmingly approved two statewide bond questions on Tuesday’s ballot.

The bonds were the only two ballot questions on the statewide ballot.

QUESTION 1-BROADBAND BOND

Question 1 calls for borrowing $15 million to invest in high-speed internet in communities that lack broadband or have limited connectivity. The bond money will be matched by up to $30 million in federal, state, private, and local funds.

QUESTION 2- Question 2 asks voters whether they want to approve $105 million for transportation and infrastructure improvements across Maine. The money would be used for highway and bridge construction, as well as other transportation projects. It would also be matched by $275 million in federal and other funds.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.