Maine Daybook

Wednesday, Jul. 15 9:30 AM GOP Sen. Susan Collins' public schedule - Republican Sen. Susan Collins participates in a Q&A with 25 workers and provides an update on the federal government's ongoing response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Moody's Collision Center, 200 Narragansett St, Gorham, ME (9:30 AM EDT); and tours Jotul North America, meeting with employees and receiving an update on Jotul's product and technology development, Jotul, 55 Hutcherson Dr, Gorham, ME (10:25 AM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.collins.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/senatorcollins

Contacts: Annie Clark, Office of Sen. Collins, annie_clark@collins.senate.gov, 1 202 224 2523

Press will not be allowed in the facility. Senator Collins will be available to speak with press outside of the facility at 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Jul. 15 9:30 AM Commission on the Status of Racial, Indigenous and Maine Tribal Populations hold subcommittee meetings

Weblinks: http://legislature.maine.gov/

Contacts: Katie Walsh, Maine Legislature, katie.walsh@legislature.maine.gov, 1 207 287 1436 , 1 207 776 2122

Wednesday, Jul. 15 10:00 AM Maine Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee meeting

Location: Maine State House, Augusta, ME

Weblinks: http://legislature.maine.gov/

Contacts: Christine Kirby, Office of the Senate President, christine.kirby@legislature.maine.gov, 1 207 294 2468

Wednesday, Jul. 15 11:00 AM Maine Health and Human Services Committee meeting

Location: Maine State House, Augusta, ME

Weblinks: http://legislature.maine.gov/

Contacts: Christine Kirby, Office of the Senate President, christine.kirby@legislature.maine.gov, 1 207 294 2468

Friday, Jul. 17 11:00 AM Portland Mayor Kate Snyder attends unveiling ceremony for Great Black Hawk Sculpture

Location: Deering Oaks, Parkside, Portland, ME

Weblinks: http://www.portlandmaine.gov/, https://twitter.com/CityPortland

Contacts: Jessica Grondin, City of Portland Director of Communications, jgrondin@portlandmaine.gov, 1 207 756 8173

Friday, Jul. 17 12:30 PM House Homeland Security subcommittee virtual hearing on Cyberspace Solarium Commission recommendations - Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection, & Innovation Subcommittee virtual hearing on 'Defending Against Future Cyberattacks: Evaluating the Cyberspace Solarium Commission Recommendations', with testimony from Independent Sen. Angus King; Republican Rep. Michael Gallagher; and Cyberspace Solarium Commission Commissioner Dr Samantha Ravich

Weblinks: http://homeland.house.gov, https://twitter.com/HomelandDems

Contacts: House Homeland Security Committee, 1 202 226 2616