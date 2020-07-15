Local cancer center provides hope and support for those facing breast cancer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Finding a way to ‘grow’ hope and bring a little extra sunshine to families facing breast cancer. That’s why members of the Breast Cancer Advisory Board at Northern Light Cancer Care in Brewer handed out seedlings on Tuesday to families and patients.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they will be planted in their own gardens.

In a couple of weeks, the seeds will bloom into sunflowers.

We asked a member of the board on Tuesday why it’s so important to have activities like this.

Michelle Allen, Breast Cancer Advisory Board Member, explained, “So people don’t feel alone and they know that there are other people out there that understand what they are going through and to try to make the cancer center a little less scary for our children and the children of other people that are going through breast cancer.”

Morgan Downs, added, “Hope and support from afar because we can’t really hug and they can’t see their loved ones. If they look at it or see it, know that there’s someone thinking of them.”

Throughout the whole planting and growing process, families will send their photos to the board.

Once they bloom, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center will share them to their Facebook page.

Then everyone can check them out, too.

