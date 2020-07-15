Advertisement

How to spot Comet Neowise

It will be visible until mid-August
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – There’s still plenty of time to catch a glimpse of a newly discovered comet streaking through Earth’s night skies.

The comet’s moniker is Neowise. It got its name from NASA’s Neowise infrared space telescope that spotted the comet in March.

It will be visible across the Northern Hemisphere until mid-August, when it heads back toward the outer solar system.

To watch Neowise, get a good view of the northwestern sky just after sunset. The comet will appear low on the horizon.

It will climb a little bit higher in the sky each day until it disappears next month. It won’t make a return appearance for about 7,000 years.

To watch Neowise, get a good view of the northwestern sky just after sunset.
To watch Neowise, get a good view of the northwestern sky just after sunset.(Source: NASA)

If you’re in an area with little or no light pollution, you should be able to see it with the naked eye. Otherwise, you’ll need binoculars to spot the long tail, according to NASA.

And, in case you were wondering, the comet doesn’t pose any danger to the planet and will pass by harmlessly.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN and Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bass Harbor Head Light Station is now part of Acadia National Park

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Acadia National Park acquires Bass Harbor Head Light Station.

National

Boy, 6, mauled while protecting younger sister from dog attack in Wyo.

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The 6-year-old's family says many celebrities, including Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and Mark Ruffalo, have reached out to praise his actions.

National

Hold placed on 2nd federal execution this week after Supreme Court clears the way

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Michael Balsamo and Jessica Gresko
Purkey was convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing a 16-year-old girl and using a claw hammer to kill an 80-year-old woman who suffered from polio.

National

Second stimulus relief talks for coronavirus-hit economy may start soon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he wants the next stimulus package to include liability protections for businesses, restaurants and schools.

National

Man with cerebral palsy asked to leave Wash. store because mask didn’t cover nose

Updated: 1 hour ago
A spokesperson for Crate & Barrel acknowledged the customer should not have been asked to leave the store. In a statement, the company said they would speak with him and offer an apology.

Latest News

National

Man with cerebral palsy says mask issue at Wash. store made him feel 'terrible and horrible'

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A spokesperson for Crate & Barrel acknowledged the customer should not have been asked to leave the store. In a statement, the company said they would speak with him and offer an apology.

National

Disney reopens Epcot and Hollywood Studios after 4 months

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
All Disney parks now require reservations and social distancing. Visitors and employees need temperature checks upon entering and must wear masks.

National

GRAPHIC: Police investigating after tech CEO found dismembered in NYC condo

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Police are looking into Fahim Saleh's business practices after he was found murdered. They believe the crime may have stemmed from a work dispute.

National

Suspect turns himself in as Atlanta mourns 8-year-old killed in shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Julian Conley, 19, is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the fatal shooting of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner. He and his attorney say he did not shoot the girl.

National

GRAPHIC: Police body cam footage reveals moments before George Floyd's death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Four Minneapolis police officers were fired over the incident. Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter, while the other three former officers are charged with aiding and abetting.

National

Live worm removed from woman’s tonsil at Japanese hospital

Updated: 5 hours ago
The 25-year-old patient was experiencing throat pain and irritation. Her symptoms improved after the worm was removed.