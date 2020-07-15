Advertisement

Heading scheduled for challenge of Linn’s US Senate candidacy

Virtual hearing set for Thursday, July 16th at 9:00 a.m.
File photo of U.S. Senate candidate Max Linn.
File photo of U.S. Senate candidate Max Linn.(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Secretary of State Matt Dunlap will hold a hearing on Thursday, July 16th regarding signatures submitted by U.S. Senate candidate Max Linn.

Former Republican state Sen. Mary Small is challenging the validity of some signatures Linn submitted to qualify for the upcoming general election.

Linn is running as an Independent, two years after a failed attempt to compete in the 2018 Republican primary.

He was disqualified after fraudulent signatures were thrown own, leaving him short of the required number.

Tomorrow’s virtual hearing will begin at 9:00 a.m.

Dunalp will have five days to announce the results.

