Eastern Maine Community College planning to provide normal course load this fall

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor is planning to provide all of their typical courses this school year - with many of them online.

Administrators say during the fall semester, all general education courses will be conducted remotely.

Technical trades and medical labs will still be held on campus.

They will also limit residents to one hall, around 30% of the normal capacity.

“We certainly are following all of the CDC guidelines for the physical social distancing, with hand sanitizers in place. Everyone will be required to wear face coverings when on campus. There may be additional PPE by program and that’s being established with each of the academic programs that will have face-to-face courses,” says Lisa Larson, President of EMCC.

The plan is to run a full semester this this fall.

That’s includes holiday breaks that are typically part of a normal school year.

