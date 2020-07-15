Partly to Mostly Sunny & Pleasant This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the region today bringing us some nice weather for today and Thursday. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures will remain a bit below average due to a northeast breeze with highs topping off in the low to mid-70s. The northeast breeze will also usher less humid air into the state making for a much more comfortable day today with dewpoints in the 40s and 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight and with light winds and the less humid airmass in place, we’ll see a cooler night with lows dropping to the mid-40s to near 50° north and low to mid-50s elsewhere.

Thursday looks great with partly to mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity and highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Temperatures will be coolest along the coast Thursday as our wind turns onshore. Low pressure is forecast to move into the region on Friday bringing us a good chance for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms during the day. The most numerous showers will be during the morning through mid-late afternoon then taper off later in the afternoon through the evening hours. More humid air will work back into the area during the day Friday too. Highs will be in the 60s to mid-70s. Heat and humidity will be here for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look good with partly sunny skies. It will be hot and humid with highs in the 80s to near 90° both days. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out either day but overall it looks like the bulk of the weekend will be dry.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Less humid. Highs between 70°-77°. Northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows between 44°-54°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s, coolest along the coast. Light wind will become south/southeast 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and becoming humid. Scattered showers likely. A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Saturday & Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Highs in the 80s to near 90°.

Monday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.