Crafts to be Republican nominee in the race for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District; Bennett and Brakey concede

PORTLAND, Maine - Republican Dale Crafts will run against incumbent Democratic Rep. Jared Golden in the 2020 race for Maine’s Second Congressional District. ”I think you are going to see all Republicans come behind me because we have to give the majority in the House back to the President,” says Craft. “We have to send Nancy Pelosi packing, and make Kevin McCarthy our next speaker.”

Crafts’ opponents Adrienne Bennett and Eric Brakey, who faced large deficits, have both conceded.

Crafts was not projected to get more than 50% of the vote, which would have sent the race to a ranked-choice tabulation.

Bennett conceded Wednesday morning. “Today, we unite as Republicans,” Bennett said in a press release. “I spoke with Dale this morning to congratulate him on becoming the Republican nominee for Congress. He has my full, 100 percent support.”

“He has my full, 100 percent support.”

With numbers showing him in third place, Brakey conceded in a Facebook Live to his supporters Tuesday night.

“Looking at the polling numbers coming, in I will tell you what it doesn’t look like we are going to triumph this evening,” Brakey said. “It looks like Dale Crafts will be the person who will win this nomination for Congress. Dale and I have some very different views especially when it comes to foreign policy.”

“Dale and I have some very different views especially when it comes to foreign policy.”

Brakey said he would endorse Crafts if "he agrees to vote to end the nearly 20 year long war in Afghanistan and other unconstitutional wars."

Republicans are trying to flip the district after Golden defeated incumbent Rep. Bruce Poliquin in 2018.

The Maine Secretary of State's Office will conduct the final ranked-choice tabulation at a later date to determine the winner.

It could be late July until a winner is officially declared.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.