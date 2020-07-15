Clear & Cool Tonight, Bright & Pleasant Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The ridge of high pressure that brought our region a bright and pleasant afternoon today will continue to control the conditions throughout Maine tonight and tomorrow. As the high moves across Maine we will see a clear sky and light wind combine to bring our region unseasonably cool conditions tonight as low temps fall into the 40s to low 50s by daybreak tomorrow. Thursday will be a bright and pleasant, but cooler than normal as the high temps hold in the upper 60s at the coast and low to mid 70s inland.

A warm frontal system sliding through the Northeast will likely bring scattered showers and possibly a few thundershowers to Maine Friday. The combination of clouds, showers and an onshore breeze will hold the temps in the 60s to very low 70s as we end the workweek.

Over the weekend building high pressure both at the surface and aloft will bring Maine and the rest of New England warmer and increasingly humid conditions as high temps likely climb into the mid 80s to low 90s Saturday and Sunday away from the coastline. Monday will likely be another warm and muggy day across New England, but an approaching cold front will likely trigger a round of scattered showers and thundershowers throughout the Pine Tree State.

Tonight: Clear and cool, with a light breeze and low temps in the 40s to low 50s.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, with a southeast breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and thundershowers likely and high temps in the 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, warmer and more humid, with high temps in the upper 70s coast and mid 80s to very low 90s inland.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny, and humid, with high temps in the 80s to low 90s.

Monday: Variably cloudy, warm and muggy, with scattered showers and thundershowers likely and high temps in the 80s to near 90.

