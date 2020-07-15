Advertisement

Bar Harbor man appeals 2019 murder conviction of 19-year-old girl

Jalique Keene was sentenced to 58 years for crimes against 19-year-old Mikaela Conley.
Jalique Keene was sentenced to 58 years for crimes against 19-year-old Mikaela Conley.
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bar Harbor man convicted of raping and killing a former classmate in 2018 had his appeal heard by the Maine Supreme Judicial Court via audio conference Wednesday morning.

Jalique Keene was sentenced to 58 years for the crimes against 19-year-old Mikaela Conley.

A jury found Keene guilty in September.

RELATED:

Bar Harbor man sentenced to 58 years behind bars for raping, killing former classmate

Keene's attorney, Lawrence Winger, argued the trial should have been moved out of the county.

But state prosecutors say Keene said on record he was pleased with the jury selection.

Winger also argued there wasn't enough evidence to convict Keene of any of the crimes.

At trial, prosecutors showed surveillance video of Keene and Conley arriving together at a school playground in Bar Harbor.

Hours later, Keene is seen dragging Conley's body across that same playground.

Winger told the judge the hours that passed isn't enough to convict.

Prosecutors say there was enough forensic evidence for the jury to make an informed decision.

“I acknowledge there is an enormous pile of evidence. But, that just mislead the jury into thinking that he must have done it when in fact the evidence did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he did it because of this huge gap in the evidence. There is no evidence that he was even with her at the time she was killed,” said Winger to the Justices.

One Justice replied, ”So Mr. Winger, the video of him dragging her lifeless body through the grounds of the grammar school alone would not have been sufficient for the jury to infer that he was hiding what he had just done to her?”

Winger said, “Correct.”

Winger's final argument was that Keene's sentence was more than standard for similar cases.

But prosecutors say aggravating factors, the trauma to Conley's friends and family, and Keene's lack of responsibility in court earned him that sentence.

There’s no timetable on when the high court will issue its ruling.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bass Harbor Head Light Station is now part of Acadia National Park

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Acadia National Park acquires Bass Harbor Head Light Station.

News

Senator Susan Collins makes stops around Maine after finding out her opponent

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Collins made several appearances around the state including in Gorham.

News

Lincoln Water District officials expressing concerns after trucks stop hauling water from Poland Spring station

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Nestle Water, Poland Spring's current parent company, stopped drawing water in Lincoln at the end of May.

News

Orrington resident receives big honor

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The award was announced on Wednesday at Orrington's new public safety building.

News

One person taken to hospital after crash in Bangor

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It happened after 5 p.m. near the intersection of 14th and Allen Street in Bangor.

Latest News

News

People’s veto to repeal ranked-choice voting in presidential elections fails to make ballot

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The people's veto effort to repeal the law allowing ranked-choice voting in the presidential election does not qualify for the ballot, the Maine Secretary of State's Office said.

News

Three facing charges after drug bust in Skowhegan, alligator seized

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
38-year-old Fred Barlow of Moscow, 37-year-old Randy Willard, and 36-year-old Jessica Hutchins of Skowhegan were arrested.

News

Piscataquis voters show support for new sheriff’s office

Updated: 11 hours ago
While the votes showed support, the bond won't need to be borrowed thanks to a recent donation by a local credit union.

News

FirstNet: A broadband network for first responders

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
FirstNet is a national broadband network that prioritizes first responders.

Local

Local school officials making re-opening plans for fall

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
School officials plan for re-opening in the fall.

News

Police investigating after man killed by own vehicle

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It happened on Morse Road after 3 p.m. Wednesday.