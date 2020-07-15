Bangor PD’s Cotton publishes first book

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A police officer for more than three decades. The overseer of the Duck of Justice. The keeper of Bangor PD’s ever popular Facebook page. Tim Cotton can now add published author to his resume. He sat down with TV5 to talk about his new book.

“2014, so yeah, six years, yeah,” that’s when Tim Cotton starting running Bangor PD’s Facebook page filling it with humorous tales of life on the job.

About a year in, publishers came calling, but it took a little longer to find the right fit.

Cotton found a local company he was comfortable with, and earlier this month, it hit newsstands.

“The name of the book is, ‘The Detective in the Dooryard: Reflections of a Maine Cop,‘” explained Cotton.

Out of the gate sales got a kick start in the form of some free publicity.

“Hey guys, how’s it going,” said TV host Mike Rowe. “Today’s reading comes from a terrific new book, ‘The Detective in the Dooryard.’”

“You cannot go wrong if Mike Rowe reads your stuff,” said Cotton.

“When the cop asked him where he was headed, the man said he would like a ride to his grandparents’ home in Eagle Lake,” Rowe read from a passage in the book. “Eagle Lake was 155 miles to the north. Ain’t nobody got time for that.”

Tim, or Timothy as the cover reads, says so far, so good.

“I’m pretty happy,” Cotton said. “Our reviews are 5-0 on Amazon and 4.9 on the more elitist Good Reads. There are some people that say this isn’t literature. And I say, no kidding? Really, it isn’t? I never said it was.”

With the book out, he says he’s accomplished a couple things he feels are important.

“I really wanted dooryard in the title because it’s one of my favorite words,” Cotton told TV5. “Around here, we hear it, we live it, we say it. He was like, I don’t know, it’s kind of a regional. Some people won’t understand. I said, well they will. If I do nothing else, I can share with America what a door yard is.”

In case you are “from away.”

“It’s the area of your yard closest to your door that you use the most,” he explained. “Your car could be there. Your swingset. Could be the side door, back door. But it’s the area around that door. It’s very clear to me, but it’s not clear, and it really causes some angst in people from Florida.”

Also, as with the Facebook page, he hopes he’s helped to tell a side of the story not always apparent.

“I do think that people understand some of the stories that we like are similar to the stories that they like,” he said. “Small stories. Tiny stories, the little people that we bump into. It’s not a big arrest, and it’s not the big crime. It’s not a big search warrant. It’s our day-to-day dealings with everybody, and I think people need to understand that we are very similar if not exactly like them. And I think the book does that. And so, I’m proud of that.”

Cotton will be holding a book signing this Saturday at 11AM at Left Bank Books in Belfast.

