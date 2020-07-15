12 new coronavirus cases in Maine, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A dozen new cases of coronavirus are being reported by the Maine CDC Wednesday.

This brings the overall total to 3,578.

Of those 385 are active cases.

3,079 people have recovered from the virus.

The death toll remains at 114 with no new deaths being reported.

17 people are currently hospitalized in our state with the virus.

Breaking it down county by county-

MAINE CDC DATA JULY 15 (WABI)

Cumberland has four news cases for a total of 1,901. Of those, 1,607 people recovered from the virus.

Androscoggin is also reporting four news cases.

There are two new ones in Oxford, and one each in Penobscot, Waldo, Aroostook and Washington counties.

Three unknown cases are now being attributed to other areas.

