Waterville polling center sees lower turnout compared to previous years

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Voting today across the state of Maine likely looked different than in years past.

The Elm in Waterville was filled with plexiglass tables and volunteers in face masks. This marked a new era of voting during a pandemic.

“We anticipate a lower turnout because we had an unusually higher number of absentee voting than we normally would see in a primary. We processed yesterday and today so far in the vicinity of 1600 absentee ballots where for a primary we’d normally be doing a couple hundred,” Roland Hallee, Waterville Election Warden said.

Hallee said they are carefully observing today’s polling in case similar measures need to be taken in November.

Voters have until 8 p.m. tonight to get their absentee ballots in and counted.

