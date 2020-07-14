Advertisement

Squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague in Colorado

The plague can be treated with antibiotics
The squirrel is the first reported case of the plague in Jefferson County, Colorado.
The squirrel is the first reported case of the plague in Jefferson County, Colorado.(Source: National Park Service)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISON, Colo. (Gray News) – A squirrel found in metropolitan Denver has tested positive for bubonic plague.

The rodent is the first reported case of the plague in the county, according to Jefferson County Public Health.

Humans can get the plague through the bite of infected fleas, the cough of an infected animal or direct contact with an infected animal.

It can be effectively treated with antibiotics when diagnosed early, the health department says.

The plague can be fatal in up to 90% of people when not treated.

Symptoms of the plague may include:

  • sudden onset of high fever
  • chills
  • headache
  • nausea
  • extreme pain and swelling of lymph nodes

Cases of the plague are rare in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In recent decades, an average of seven human plague cases have been reported each year.

Reported cases of human plague in the United States from 1970-2018.
Reported cases of human plague in the United States from 1970-2018.(Source: CDC)

China recently reported a bubonic plague case in its Inner Mongolia region.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Officials announce opening of nearly 20 swab and send sites across the state

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The 18 drive-through, drive up and mobile specimen collection sites will offer testing free of charge.

News

Maine CDC director offers advice on how often you should be tested

Updated: 15 minutes ago
How often should someone be tested for COVID-19? Dr. Shah says there is no uniform answer.

News

Secretary of State says he’s impressed with measures taken to ensure voters’ safety

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Polling centers see face masks and single-use pens.

Coronavirus

Florida virus deaths surge, vaccine research moves forward

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER and ADAM GELLER
Florida surpassed its previous one-day record for coronavirus deaths Tuesday and Britain and France announced they will require people to wear masks in public indoor spaces, amid rising global worries about a resurgence of the pandemic.

News

State officials announce 18 "swab and send" sites

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Nearly 20 "swab and send" sites are opening across the state, expanding testing.

Latest News

National

Justice Ginsburg getting treatment for possible infection

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital for treatment of a possible infection and will stay in the hospital for a few days following a medical procedure.

National

Orphaned baby wombat is latest recruit at Australian police station

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Officers at the station began taking care of the 8-month-old bare nosed wombat after his mother was struck and killed by a car late last month.

National

Loughlin, Giannulli want $1M bail cut in college scam case

Updated: 1 hour ago
"Full House” actor Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli want their bail cut from $1 million to $100,000, telling a judge they will not flee ahead of their sentencing in the college admissions bribery case.

Coronavirus

First COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer
There’s no guarantee but the government hopes to have results around the end of the year -- record-setting speed for developing a vaccine.

National

Baby wombat takes over Australian police station

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Meet Ted, the latest recruit at a New South Wales police station.

News

National coin shortage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
The Federal Reserve is reporting a disruption in the supply chain for coins.