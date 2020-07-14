Southwest Harbor museum offers watercolors class

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - If there is anywhere in Maine made for enjoying social distancing, it’s Acadia National Park.

The Wendell Gilley Museum in Southwest Harbor held a special watercolors class Monday on the shore at Wonderland Trail. The class was a good way for folks to get outside, but it was about more than just painting.

“It’s also like a meditation being out here because you’re out, you’re in nature,” said painter and class leader Erika Rosso. “You’re listening to the birds and the wind. And you’re really kind of blending in with the landscape and experiencing it on a personal level, too. Not just looking at the landscape, but feeling it.”

