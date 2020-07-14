Skowhegan State Fair to host small agricultural fair in September

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The Skowhegan State Fair will still go on this year, but it will look a little different due to coronavirus concerns.

The President of the fair says the traditional fair-style will be turned into a small exhibitor only agricultural fair with online aspects so people at home can take part.

It will be held on the fairgrounds in September with a virtual showing of vendors.

The President said after months of consideration, they made this decision with the health and safety of all involved a top priority.

