Showers & Storms South Ending, Bright & Pleasant Wednesday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The combination of a weak storm developing over the southern Gulf of Maine and an upper level disturbance working east across New England brought strong to severe thunderstorms to mainly the southern third of Maine today, with many areas reporting large hail, a damaging wind and torrential downpours. As the small storm slips east the leftover scattered showers and thunderstorms across Maine will come to an end this evening, with some partial clearing likely by daybreak tomorrow. A northeast wind will continue to usher a cooler and less humid airmass into our region tonight and that will allow the temps to dip into the low to mid 50s after midnight.

 High pressure building south from Quebec will bring Maine a partly to mostly sunny day tomorrow and a mostly sunny day on Thursday. Once again, a northeast breeze on Wednesday will keep the temps running below normal as highs range from the upper 60s to mid 70s. Thursday will be a bright and still cooler than normal day as the high temps hold in the upper 60s and 70s.

 A warm frontal system sliding through the Northeast will likely bring scattered showers and thundershowers to Maine Friday, with the possibility that a few of the storms will be on the strong side. Over the weekend building high pressure both at the surface and aloft will bring Maine and the rest of New England warmer and increasingly humid conditions as high temps likely climb into the mid 80s to low 90s Saturday through Monday away from the coastline.

Tonight: Any scattered evening showers and storms ending, then partial clearing, with a northeast breeze between 6 and 12 mph and low temps in the 50s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, with a northeast breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the upper 60s and 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and thundershowers likely and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, warmer and more humid, with high temps in the upper 70s coast and mid 80s to very low 90s inland.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny, and humid, with high temps in the 80s to low 90s.

