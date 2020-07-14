Secretary of State says he’s impressed with measures taken to ensure voters’ safety

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One of the most noticeable differences at the polls today was the addition of masks.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap sported his mask as he cast his vote this morning in Old Town.

This was Dunlap’s first stop on a tour of polling places across the state as he observes the voting process himself.

Dunlap says he was impressed with the measures officials are taking to ensure social distancing.

Other safety measures include reduced capacity, plexiglass shields, regular cleanings, and single-use pens. According to Dunlap, the state bought roughly half a million pens so voters could take theirs with them.

“There’s a lot of fear about the coronavirus, and justifiably. It’s killed a lot of people,” Dunlap said. “In Maine, we have a very low infection rate and we’re trying to maintain that. Understanding that people should feel comfortable, they have the right to vote, and that they can do that without fear. That’s why we’ve done all this. We have a very committed voting electorate here in the state of Maine, very civically engaged, and we wanted to accommodate that as best we could, while keeping people safe at the same time.”

Nearly 200-thousand Mainers requested absentee ballots for this primary, which is a significant increase from past elections.

