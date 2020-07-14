Advertisement

Navy official: Warship stable, fire could be out in 24 hours

By JULIE WATSON
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hundreds of sailors have isolated the fire ravaging the USS Bonhomme Richard down to two areas of the warship and a top Navy official said Tuesday it's possible the blaze could be extinguished over the next 24 hours.

Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck said the ship, which has been listing because of the water being poured on it to douse the flames, was stable and the structure was safe, giving a sign that it may still be saved.

“We have made significant progress,” he said.

Helicopters had dumped 1,200 buckets of water on the amphibious assault vessel, allowing crews to move further on board to fight the blaze. Tugboats were assisting from the waterline.

Sobeck said the fire's threat of moving toward the million gallons (3.8 million liters) of fuel on board had subsided because of the significant progress crews made overnight.

When asked if the blaze could be put out within 24 hours he said, “It’s absolutely possible.”

The ship was emitting much less smoke than the previous two days, when acrid billows blanketed parts of the region.

The U.S. Coast Guard has hired an oil clean-up crew to put a containment boom in place that could be ready if any oil were to be spilled. It also halted boat and air traffic within a nautical mile of the vessel.

On Monday, health officials warned people to stay indoors as acrid smoke wafted across San Diego from one of the Navy’s worst shipyard fires in recent years. At least 61 people, including 38 sailors and 23 civilians, have been treated for heat exhaustion, smoke inhalation and minor injuries. None were in the hospital Tuesday.

About 400 sailors along with Navy helicopters and firefighters poured water on the carrier-like ship, which erupted in flames Sunday morning.

Sobeck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3, said fire temperatures had reached up to 1,000 degrees (538 Celsius), causing the mast to collapse and threatening the central control island where the captain operates the vessel. He said Tuesday there were now more than two decks between the fire and the fuel supplies.

The 840-foot (255-meter) amphibious assault ship was undergoing maintenance when the fire was first reported in a lower cargo area where seafaring tanks are parked. It appears to have started where cardboard boxes, rags and other maintenance supplies were being stored, Sobeck said.

___

AP writers Christopher Weber and John Antczak contributed from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Officials announce opening of nearly 20 swab and send sites across the state

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The 18 drive-through, drive up and mobile specimen collection sites will offer testing free of charge.

News

Maine CDC director offers advice on how often you should be tested

Updated: 14 minutes ago
How often should someone be tested for COVID-19? Dr. Shah says there is no uniform answer.

News

Secretary of State says he’s impressed with measures taken to ensure voters’ safety

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Polling centers see face masks and single-use pens.

Coronavirus

Florida virus deaths surge, vaccine research moves forward

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER and ADAM GELLER
Florida surpassed its previous one-day record for coronavirus deaths Tuesday and Britain and France announced they will require people to wear masks in public indoor spaces, amid rising global worries about a resurgence of the pandemic.

News

State officials announce 18 "swab and send" sites

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Nearly 20 "swab and send" sites are opening across the state, expanding testing.

Latest News

National

Justice Ginsburg getting treatment for possible infection

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital for treatment of a possible infection and will stay in the hospital for a few days following a medical procedure.

National

Orphaned baby wombat is latest recruit at Australian police station

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Officers at the station began taking care of the 8-month-old bare nosed wombat after his mother was struck and killed by a car late last month.

National

Loughlin, Giannulli want $1M bail cut in college scam case

Updated: 1 hour ago
"Full House” actor Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli want their bail cut from $1 million to $100,000, telling a judge they will not flee ahead of their sentencing in the college admissions bribery case.

Coronavirus

First COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer
There’s no guarantee but the government hopes to have results around the end of the year -- record-setting speed for developing a vaccine.

National

Baby wombat takes over Australian police station

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Meet Ted, the latest recruit at a New South Wales police station.

News

National coin shortage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
The Federal Reserve is reporting a disruption in the supply chain for coins.