Advertisement

Restaurants deal with climbing clam prices

It seems there are a number of factors driving up prices.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As people start to sit down and enjoy dining inside restaurants again, they may notice a change in prices for some items. Especially a Maine favorite: clams. We spoke to several local eateries about the climbing prices.

”Our takeout is definitely keeping us alive and going. Dining, we are open for. It’s been a slow start,” says Katie Rosenburg, manager of Eagle’s Nest in Brewer. It’s just one of many restaurants getting back in the swing of things as they welcome guests back inside. One thing that might look a little different on the menu is the prices.

“Within the last month, clams have really gone high. We don’t normally do market price. We have had to go up this week on our price of clams. We do keep it so our menu says prices are subject to change just because you never know,” she says.

She says while the price of clams normally does go up this time of year, there are a number of factors causing them to be as high as they are.

“They’re in big demand in Massachusetts down on the Cape, so it’s driving our prices up. We have social distancing, and it’s not only affecting us, it’s affecting the plants. They’re having 14 people shucking clams. They have to social distance themselves as well, so they’re not able to produce the same amount of clams as well. So that’s driving prices up. Talking to my food suppliers, they don’t see it going down anytime soon.”

Over at Governor’s, Director of Operations Jason Clay says they’re seeing it, too.

“Honestly, right now, we’ve never paid more for clams than in the recent weeks,” says Clay.

“There’s a lot of pressure on clam diggers not available to go dig clams. The whole COVID thing has turned that into a unique situation, too, where there’s a lot of competing interests there for folks who might be digging clams right now.”

Like the Eagle’s Nest, they’ve had to increase menu prices.

“Typically, we’d see somewhere around $18-$19 for a small size and $24-$25 large. Right now, they’re around $22 for a small. We’re paying anywhere from $170 to $190 dollars a gallon where we might see that in the 100 dollar range in years past.”

At Angler’s in Hampden, they’re paying more, but the customer isn’t because their prices aren’t market based.

“We’ve had a spike in clam prices. They’ve gone up $50 a gallon. We just weren’t sure where this was going to go with the whole pandemic, and we didn’t want to scare people off with raising our prices,” says Manager Missy Hopkins.

They all say the prices of other seafood has gone up as has the price on things like beef and chicken as processing plants deal with the pandemic. They’re also seeing a shortage of supplies, like gloves.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Penobscot County voters approve bond to upgrade emergency communications system

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Penobscot County Communications Bond Results

News

Heading scheduled for challenge of Linn’s US Senate candidacy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
Secretary of State Matt Dunlap will hold a hearing Thursday, July 16th regarding signatures submitted by U.S. Senate candidate Max Linn.

News

12 new coronavirus cases in Maine, no new deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
A dozen new cases of coronavirus being reported by the Maine CDC Wednesday.

News

non binary

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Maine now offers nonbinary birth certificates

News

Nonbinary birth certificates now being offered in Maine

Updated: 7 hours ago
Maine is now offering nonbinary birth certificates with gender designation options of male, female, or X.

Latest News

News

Downeaster to run more trains from Maine to Boston soon

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Amtrak train that provides service from Maine to Boston will soon add more round trips as part of its service restoration.

News

Crafts to be Republican nominee in the race for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District; Bennett and Brakey concede

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Crafts is leading Adrienne Bennett and Eric Brakey, but because he does not have more than 50% of the vote, the race will be decided by ranked-choice tabulation.

News

Maine voters overwhelmingly approve broadband, transportation bonds

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The bonds were the only two ballot questions on the statewide ballot.

News

Sara Gideon wins Maine Democratic U.S. Senate primary

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Gideon will challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in November.

News

Orrington holds Bicentennial Pine Grove dedication

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Organizers said it's a way to celebrate Maine's past, present, and future.

News

Local cancer center provides hope and support for those facing breast cancer

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the seeds will be planted in their own gardens.