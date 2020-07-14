Republican candidates speak about Second Congressional District race

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three candidates are vying for the Republican nomination to take on Congressman Jared Golden Tuesday.

We spoke with each candidate on the state’s primary election day.

Adrienne Bennett spoke to what her focus will be if elected.

”What specifically am I going to bring? I’m going to partner with President Trump and we are going to pass an American first agenda. I’m going to protect innocent life and de-fund Planned Parenthood. And I will help to fix a broken healthcare and welfare system and bring more accountability to that,” said Bennett.

Dale Crafts talked about how the race itself has been going leading up to Tuesday.

“We’ve been seeing for the last three weeks that we know we were surging at exactly the right time. The latest polls that come out show us way ahead in the race. That’s why you’ve seen, we call it the silly season of campaigns the last few days. My opponents feel that they have to attack me to bring my numbers down and their numbers up. They’ve got a long way to go to do that,” said Crafts.

Eric Brakey discussed how he believes lawmakers in Washington D.C. are creating challenges for Mainers.

“Right now we have Washington DC bureaucrats who are attacking our lobster industry, strangling our nursing homes and frankly we need to fire the bureaucrats and get our freedoms and our paychecks back,” said Brakey.

