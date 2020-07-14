Officials taking extra precautions as people head to the polls on Tuesday

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - If you are heading to the polls on Tuesday, you may want to set aside more time than normal and be prepared for some changes.

The polling center in Waterville is taking extra precautions to make the voting process as safe as possible during the pandemic.

Other places across the state are keeping safety in mind too.

In Waterville, you can expect to see plexiglass and limited openings at voting booths.

The goal is to maintain social distancing guidelines.

”People should be prepared to wait tomorrow because the lines will be long, and we can only have so many people within the facility, including the staff. So people should plan accordingly,” Patti Dubois, Waterville City Clerk, said. She added, “I think people just need to be patient and understanding. We are doing the best we can under unusual circumstances so we just ask everyone to be cooperative.”

City officials hope everyone who didn’t get a chance to vote absentee will be able to do so safely Tuesday.

Masks are recommended at polling places, but not required.

Voters will go to The Elm in Waterville to cast their ballots.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

