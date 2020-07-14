Mostly Cloudy & Cooler This Afternoon Scattered Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be approaching from our west today while weak low pressure spins over the Gulf of Maine. Between these two systems, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with the chance for some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms although the thunderstorm chances look very minimal. Any thunderstorms that develop could produce heavy downpours, a gusty wind and possibly some hail. With low pressure over the Gulf of Maine, our wind direction will shift to the north/northeast today which when combined with mostly cloudy skies, will make for a much cooler day. Highs are expected to only reach the mid-60s to low 70s this afternoon. Showers will gradually wind down tonight as low pressure exits the area. Nighttime lows will drop to the 50s.

Lingering clouds early Wednesday will give way to brightening skies as the day progresses as high pressure builds into the region. As the area of high pressure builds in, we’ll get a break in the humidity too with a much more comfortable air mass in place for mid-week. Temperatures on Wednesday will top off in the upper 60s to mid-70s with dewpoints in the 40s and 50s. Thursday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds, comfortable humidity and highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Low pressure is forecast to drag a cold front into the region on Friday giving us some scattered showers for the end of the work week. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-60s to mid-70s. Warmer, more humid air will move back into the region this weekend.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy, much cooler and a bit less humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible from late morning through the afternoon and evening. Highs between 66°-72°. North/northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Turning less humid. Lows between 51°-58°. North/northeast 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Brightening skies and less humid. Highs between 68°-76°. North/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warmer and more humid. Highs in the 80s.

