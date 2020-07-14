Millinocket Regional Hospital offers COVID-19 testing

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) -

Millinocket Regional Hospital is now offering COVID-19 testing for people with no symptoms or known exposure.

This site is not associated with the state's swab and send sites.

But physician referrals are not necessary.

Hours for testing are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at MRH Walk-In Care on Main Street.

Appointments are required.

You can call 447-4700 to set up a time

Because it’s not a swab and send site, there is a $75 fee associated with an asymptomatic test and is expected at the time of service.

The hospital says the patient requesting the test can submit for reimbursement through their insurance company.

As the state re-opens, MRH is doing its part to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by offering testing to travelers. ... Posted by Millinocket Regional Hospital on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

