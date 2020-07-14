ME Lottery
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Maine lotteries were drawn Monday:
08-13-15-19-36
(eight, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-six)
09-13-34-36-46, Lucky Ball: 10
(nine, thirteen, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-six; Lucky Ball: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
3-2-8
(three, two, eight)
7-0-4
(seven, zero, four)
1-3-5-0
(one, three, five, zero)
7-4-5-7
(seven, four, five, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $87 million
JC-2C-6D-8S-10S
(JC, 2C, 6D, 8S, 10S)